How to watch Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo will face each other for the 2023 US Open Cup finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Undoubtedly, the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has brought about significant positive changes. They have transitioned from being a team that struggled to secure a few victories to becoming champions of the League Cup. Now, they have the opportunity to claim another championship.

This time, it’s the US Open Cup, one of the oldest tournaments in the United States. Inter Miami is considered the favorite, but the road to victory won’t be straightforward. Their opponents will be the Houston Dynamo, a team currently holding the fourth position in the Western Conference and striving to make it to the playoffs.

When will Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup final between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo will take place this Wednesday, September 27 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup final between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial), Peacock and Paramount +. Other options: CBS Sports Network, UNIVERSO, TyC Sports Internacional, Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.