Inter Miami play against Minnesota United today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 16. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Inter Miami are ready to face Minnesota United, East vs West Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 16 game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on June 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team wants this season to be better than the previous ones.

Inter Miami lost last week against Atlanda United in what was the end of their winning streak before the international break. But so far the team has had two good months in the 2022 MLS season.

Minnesota United are in the 11th spot of the Western Conference standings with a negative record of 5-3-7 and 18 points. But the situation is not that bad for them since the team still has enough time to climb positions in the standings.

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United: Storylines

Inter Miami are in good form to finish this season with a winning record, but for now the team is 5-3-7 overall but the good news is the four wins, two draws and two losses at home so far this season. Last week, during matchweek 15 they lost to Atlanta United 0-2 on the road, Miami allowed one goal in each half (4', 61') and the defense could do nothing to stop Atlanta United, the goals were scored by Luiz Araujo and Josef Martinez.

Minnesota United have not won a game since May 22, on that occasion they won against FC Dallas 2-1 on the road and before that victory they tied a game against LA Galaxy 1-1, but the recent results of Minnesota United are disappointing, a loss on May 28 against NYCFC 0-1 and after the international break they lost 1-2 against New England Revolution on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Inter Miami vs Minnesota United in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the East vs West Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by WUCW, ESPN+, Bally Sports North, my33 WBFS TV, Inter Miami App, SKOR North.

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United: Predictions And Odds

Inter Miami are slightly favorites to win at home with 2.45 odds that will pay $245 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning record at home. Minnesota United are underdogs at 2.75 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Inter Miami 2.45.

BetMGM Inter Miami 2.45 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Minnesota United 2.75

* Odds via BetMGM.