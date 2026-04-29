Julian Alvarez breaks Lionel Messi’s Champions League record with 25 goals in 42 games

Atletico Madrid played to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, leaving the series perfectly balanced heading into next week’s decider in London. While the result was the main story, Julian Alvarez stole the headlines by shattering an impressive record held by Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

With his penalty strike, the Atletico forward became the fastest Argentine in history to reach 25 Champions League goals. Alvarez achieved the feat in just 41 matches, surpassing Messi, who reached the mark in 42, and Sergio Aguero, who needed 48.

The Argentine forward is currently enjoying a career-best European campaign, boasting 10 goals and four assists in 14 matches this Champions League season. He remains the crown jewel of Diego Simeone’s offensive arsenal.

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Julian Alvarez sparks alarms after being subbed off

Despite his historic night at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, the atmosphere turned tense when Alvarez was forced off with a visible injury. In the 77th minute, Eberechi Eze accidentally landed on Alvarez’s left leg and the Argentine immediately signaled he was in pain.

Julian Alvarez scores a penalty against Arsenal. (Getty Images)

Although he attempted to play through the discomfort, he eventually dropped to the turf and requested a substitution. He was greeted with a standing ovation from the Metropolitano faithful as he made his way to the bench, but his availability for the second leg remains a major question mark.

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A historic milestone for Atletico Madrid

Alvarez’s tenth goal of the campaign doesn’t just put him in the record books for Argentina, but for his club as well. He is now the first player in Atletico Madrid history to reach double-digit goals in a single Champions League season.

The only player to ever surpass that scoring mark in a European season for the club was Radamel Falcao, who netted 12 goals during the 2011/12 campaign. However, it is worth noting that Falcao’s feat came in the UEFA Europa League, making Alvarez the first to achieve this feat in a Champions League season for Atleti.