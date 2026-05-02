Video: Lionel Messi scores fantastic goal for Inter Miami vs Orlando City in Florida Derby at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami are closing in on its first-ever victory at Nu Stadium, and Lionel Messi is making sure it’s a night to remember. In his landmark 100th appearance for the club, the Argentine captain unleashed a fantastic strike from outside the box to give the Herons a commanding 3-0 lead in the first half.

The match opened with early dominance from the home side. After goals from Ian Fray (4′) and Telasco Segovia (25′) put Miami ahead 2-0, the team capitalized on the momentum to hunt for a third.

The moment of the match arrived in the 33rd minute. After receiving a crisp pass from Luis Suárez, Messi skillfully maneuvered past an Orlando City defender with a signature feint before firing a powerful, clinical shot into the corner, leaving goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau with no chance. This goal marks Messi’s 8th of the season in just 10 MLS games, further solidifying his MVP-caliber form.

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MESSI FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX 🔥😮‍💨@InterMiamiCF makes it 3-0 at home 💪 pic.twitter.com/0ElOoH5XJJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 3, 2026

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