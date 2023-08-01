Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Leagues Cup in your country

Inter Miami will face Orlando City SC this Wednesday, August 2 for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The upcoming edition of the Florida derby promises to be exceptionally intense, unlike previous occasions, primarily due to the buzz created by the arrivals of Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Adding to the excitement, the team featuring these two former Barcelona stars had created a mural in honor of Messi, but unfortunately, it was vandalized by Orlando City fans, further fueling the rivalry in this derby. Both teams are in excellent form as they prepare for the match, making it hard to predict the winner.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Australia: 12:00 PM (August 3)

Belgium: 2:00 AM (August 3)

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 AM (August 3)

Egypt: 2:00 AM (August 3)

France: 2:00 AM (August 3)

Germany: 2:00 AM (August 3)

Ghana: 12:00 AM (August 3)

Greece: 3:00 AM (August 3)

India: 5:30 AM (August 3)

Indonesia: 8:00 AM (August 3)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (August 3)

Israel: 3:00 AM (August 3)

Italy: 2:00 AM (August 3)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (August 3)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (August 3)

New Zealand: 1:00 PM (August 3)

Norway: 2:00 AM (August 3)

Philippines: 8:00 AM (August 3)

Poland: 2:00 AM (August 3)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (August 3)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM (August 3)

Spain: 2:00 AM (August 3)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (August 3)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (August 3)

UAE: 4:00 AM (August 3)

UK: 1:00 AM (August 3)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues, as well as this Leagues Cup game.