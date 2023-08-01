Pachuca will play against Houston Dynamo in what will be the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Finally, one of the strongest teams and main contenders for the title, Pachuca of Mexico, will make their debut in this tournament. They got their place by being the champion with the most points in the accumulated table of the Clausura and Apertura tournaments of 2022.

Their opponents will be Houston Dynamo, who had a challenging group stage. They managed to secure 3 points, drawing both games and winning one through a penalty shootout, but it was not an easy path. While they might not be considered favorites against the Mexicans, they will certainly give their best effort to surprise them.

When will Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 between Pachuca and Houston Dynamo will be played this Wednesday, August 2 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 between Pachuca and Houston Dynamo will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.