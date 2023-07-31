Watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Leagues Cup

Inter Miami will play against Orlando City SC in what will be the 2023 League Cup round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the US on Apple TV]

It is a new edition of the Florida derby, which (unlike other occasions) seems to be very intense, especially after everything generated by the arrivals of Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The team of the two former Barcelona stars had made a mural in honor of the Argentine player, which was vandalized by Orlando City fans, adding spice to this derby. The two teams arrive in very good condition, and either of them could be the winner.

When will Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 between Inter Miami and Orlando City SC will be played this Wednesday, August 2 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 between Inter Miami and Orlando City SC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.