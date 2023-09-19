Inter Miami will host Toronto FC this Wednesday, September 20 for the Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The last Matchday, Inter Miami‘s suffered a significant setback for the Florida team’s aspirations of edging closer to postseason qualification. It was a 5-2 defeat against Atlanta United. Presently, they find themselves a substantial distance away from that objective. However, despite the unfavorable result, their chances of qualifying are still viable.

Given the team’s lackluster performance prior to Messi‘s arrival, reversing their fortunes will require several victories. Luckily, they have an opportunity to secure one as they face off against Toronto FC, the least successful team of the season with only 22 points in 28 games played.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 9:30 AM (September 21)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (September 21)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (September 21)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (September 21)

France: 1:30 AM (September 21)

Germany: 1:30 AM (September 21)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 AM (September 21)

India: 5:00 AM (September 21)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (September 21)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (September 21)

Israel: 2:30 AM (September 21)

Italy: 1:30 AM (September 21)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (September 21)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (September 21)

New Zealand: 11:30 AM (September 21)

Norway: 1:30 AM (September 21)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (September 21)

Poland: 1:30 AM (September 21)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (September 21)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (September 21)

Spain: 1:30 AM (September 21)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (September 21)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (September 21)

UAE: 3:30 AM (September 21)

UK: 12:30 AM (September 21)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Other option for US is SiriusXM FC.