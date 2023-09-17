Inter Miami will face Toronto FC in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Toronto FC online in the US on Apple TV]

Inter Miami’s 5-2 loss to Atlanta United dealt a severe blow to the Florida team’s hopes of inching closer to postseason qualification. Currently, they remain a considerable distance from that goal, but their chances of qualifying are still intact despite the unfavorable outcome.

Considering the team’s poor performance prior to Messi’s arrival, turning things around will necessitate numerous victories. Fortunately, they have an opportunity to secure one as their opponents will be Toronto FC, the weakest team of the season.

When will Inter Miami vs Toronto FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 33 of the 2023 MLS between Inter Miami and Toronto FC will be played this Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Toronto FC

This 2023 MLS game between Inter Miami and Toronto FC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.