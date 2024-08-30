Inter vs Atalanta: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3

Inter will face Atalanta in a game valid for the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Inter are set to take on Atalanta in a highly anticipated Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action, and we’ve got you covered with all the essential details, including how to watch the game live on TV or stream it online in your country.

Juventus stands alone at the top of Serie A after becoming the only team to win its first two matches, making them the sole leaders of the tournament. However, the Bianconeri can’t rest easy, as several teams are hot on their heels, including Inter Milan, the defending champions.

The Nerazzurri are eager to secure three points in their upcoming match to temporarily leapfrog Juventus in the standings. Their challenge comes against Atalanta, a team reeling from a 4-0 loss to Lecce in their opener, followed by a defeat to Torino. Atalanta are determined to bounce back, and a win over Inter could be the perfect way to reignite their campaign.

Inter vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 31)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 31)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 31)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 31)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 31)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Mateo Retegui of Atalanta – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Inter vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports

