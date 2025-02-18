Ben Simmons has left behind the difficulties that marked his time with the Brooklyn Nets and, after an unexpected resurgence, has joined the Los Angeles Clippers to face a new challenge in his career.

The Australian point guard, known for his defensive ability and court vision, arrives at a team with high expectations, where his presence is expected to contribute not only on the defensive end but also as a key facilitator on offense.

With the promise of regaining his best form, he signed a one-year contract with with the team led by the head coach Ty Lue, with a substantial salary, becoming a piece that could be crucial for title contenders.

What is Ben Simmons’ salary?

Ben Simmons signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers for $1 million for the 2024-25 season. This agreement came after he reached a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, where he had a base salary of $39 million.

Ben Simmons as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. (Source: @CourtsideBuzzX)

As a base salary, it carries a cap hit of $755,826 and a dead cap value of $755,826, according to Spotrac. Although it is much lower compared to his Nets salary, his experience and defensive skills remain highly valuable.

By joining the Clippers, he accepted a significantly reduced salary, which made his incorporation into the team easier. This move reflects his commitment to the team and his desire to contribute to their success in the Western Conference.

Ben Simmons’ career with the Los Angeles Clippers

Ben Simmons’ arrival at the Los Angeles Clippers marks a new chapter in the Australian point guard’s career, who has faced ups and downs throughout his time in the NBA. His move is seen as an opportunity for redemption both for him and for the team.

After a challenging season with the Brooklyn Nets, marked by injuries and inconsistent performance, he reached a buyout agreement with the Nets and signed with the Clippers, who are looking to strengthen their roster in their pursuit of a championship.

Fans and experts are eagerly watching to see how Simmons adapts to this new team and whether he can recover the dominant version of himself that he showed early in his career, becoming a crucial player for the Clippers on their path to the postseason.