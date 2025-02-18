49ers TE George Kittle reveals specific reasons he would consider retirement from the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers are now focused on improving last season’s disappointing campaign, which could lead to some changes in the short term. While the goal is for George Kittle to remain part of Kyle Shanahan’s roster for the upcoming NFL season, the tight end himself made it clear that there are only two reasons why he would consider retiring from professional football.

A few weeks ago, ahead of the Super Bowl where the Eagles eventually defeated the Chiefs, George Kittle spoke with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show and shared the two specific reasons why he could eventually decide to retire from the NFL.

“It’s always been until the wheels fall off. Or until my wife tells me to stop playing, which I’ll trust her on that one,” former Iowa player firmly stated.

However, all of this remains mere speculation, as the star player on Shanahan’s team is focused on finalizing an agreement with the front office to continue playing in the Bay Area for many more years.

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers

“I’ll look back on that whenever I’m done playing,” Kittle said. “I’m just very excited that I’ve gotten to spend eight years with the San Francisco 49ers. Hopefully [I’ll] continue to play here because it’s a storied franchise.”

Purdy is confident he can continue playing alongside Kittle

Both Brock Purdy and George Kittle have developed a strong bond, not only on the field but off it as well. While Kittle’s future isn’t 100% guaranteed, all signs point to the tight end remaining in the Bay Area for what’s to come.

In recent comments published on ESPN.com, Purdy expressed his excitement about the possibility of continuing to play alongside Kittle for many more years.

“George is a future Hall of Famer, man, so I’m very thankful to be playing with him,” Purdy stated. “I hope I can continue to feed him and continue to grow together.”

The numbers behind Kittle’s performance last season

Although the tight end missed several games due to hamstring injuries, Kittle still posted impressive numbers in a season that ultimately fell short of expectations for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kittle posted 1,106 receiving yards (the second most of his career), 78 receptions, and 8 touchdown catches, while averaging 14.2 yards per reception.

Regarding these statistics, Shanahan was unequivocal about Kittle’s performance: “He’s had a hell of a year. He’s been able to stay healthy, too. He’s missed two games, I believe, which were obviously tough without him. But I’ve just been proud of how he’s taken care of himself, the way he comes to work every single day. I love being around George and love having him on our team.”