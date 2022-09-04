Inter will face Bayern in a group stage game of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Inter will face Bayern Munich in a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Without a doubt, it will be one of the most interesting games of this Matchday 1 of the group stage of this 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. The last champions of the Bundesliga, and an eternal candidate to win the UCL, begin their journey. This renewed Bayern Munich will undoubtedly be one of the most fearsome rivals for any team.

Their rivals are the last runners-up in Serie A. Inter last season in this same competition reached the round of 16, where they were eliminated by Liverpool after a series that seemed easy for the English, but ended up getting very complicated. This group is completed with Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen. In other words, it will not be easy for any of them to advance to the next phase.

Inter vs Bayern: Date

This between Inter and Bayern for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan, Italy this Wednesday, September 7 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Inter vs Bayern: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Inter vs Bayern

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Inter and Bayern can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: VIX+.

