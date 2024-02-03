Inter vs Juventus: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 4, 2024

Inter and Juventus will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the most intriguing matchup of Serie A Matchday 23 and, indeed, throughout the weekend. Not only do two archrivals go head-to-head in a highly anticipated derby, but they are also both vying for the top spot in the Italian league.

On the Juventus side, with 57 points, they trail their rivals by just 1 point in this match. Winning is crucial for them to surpass Inter, particularly considering that Inter has one less game played. On the other hand, the “Nerazzurri” currently lead with 58 points and have a game in hand. Securing the three points would solidify their position at the top.

Inter vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (February 5)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 5)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (February 5)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 5)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 5)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (February 5)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 8:45 AM (February 5)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 7:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 5)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 Free

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN Italy Zone, SKY Go Italia 214 DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+ 2, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Paramount+