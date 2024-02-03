Inter and Juventus will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is the most intriguing matchup of Serie A Matchday 23 and, indeed, throughout the weekend. Not only do two archrivals go head-to-head in a highly anticipated derby, but they are also both vying for the top spot in the Italian league.
On the Juventus side, with 57 points, they trail their rivals by just 1 point in this match. Winning is crucial for them to surpass Inter, particularly considering that Inter has one less game played. On the other hand, the “Nerazzurri” currently lead with 58 points and have a game in hand. Securing the three points would solidify their position at the top.
Inter vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (February 5)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 5)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (February 5)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 5)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 5)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (February 5)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 8:45 AM (February 5)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 7:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 5)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Inter vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 Free
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN Italy Zone, SKY Go Italia 214 DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+ 2, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Paramount+