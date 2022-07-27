Inter will face Lyon for a 2022 Club Friendly matchup in Cesena, Italy. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Inter and Lyon will face each other for a 2022 Club Friendly game as the pre-season is closing out. Here you will find out all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or stream live.

Inter have played three club friendly games for their preseason tour. Despite all of the big European clubs went to the US, the Italian side decided to play as close as possible to their home country. The team managed by Simone Inzaghi had a decent run with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss previous to this game.

Whereas Lyon had a rough patch during their preseason. As they lost to Anderlecht and Willem II, a Division 2 club from Netherlands. The team managed by Peter Bosz hasn't found the right chemistry on the pitch yet.

Inter vs Lyon: Date

Inter and Lyon will face-off for a 2022 Club Friendly game on Saturday, July 30 at 2:30 PM (ET) in Cesena, Italy. Both teams are closing out their current preseason tours for the 2022-23 season, which will start very soon in Europe.

Inter vs Lyon: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Inter vs Lyon in the US

This 2022 Club Friendly game between Inter and Lyon to be played on Saturday, July 30 2:30 PM (ET) at the Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy will be available to watch on ESPN+ for the United States.