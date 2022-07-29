The wait will be over soon. The 2022-23 season is drawing nearer, but first Inter and Lyon will face off on Saturday, July 30 in Cesena, Italy to continue preparing themselves for what will be a challenging year.
Simone Inzaghi’s men had work to do in preseason after losing the Serie A crown at the hands of lifelong rivals AC Milan. With the return of Romelu Lukaku, however, the Nerazzurri hope to challenge for the title again, as well as having a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.
The French side, meanwhile, is also preparing to come back stronger this season. After failing to lead Lyon to a European spot last term, Peter Bosz will have to one more opportunity to deliver results..
Inter vs. Lyon: Kick-Off Time
Inter Milan and Lyon will face each other in a club friendly on Saturday, July 30 at Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena. Check out the kick-off time in different parts of the world:
Australia: 4:30 AM (Sunday)
Bahamas: 2:30 PM
Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (Sunday)
Barbados: 2:30 PM
Belize: 12:30 PM
Botswana: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Brunei: 2:30 AM (Sunday)
Burundi: 8:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM
Eswatini: 8:30 PM
Ethiopia: 9:30 PM
Fiji: 6:30 AM (Sunday)
France: 8:30 PM
Gambia: 6:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
Guyana: 2:30 PM
India: 12 AM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Lesotho: 8:30 PM
Liberia: 6:30 PM
Malawi: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Sunday)
Malta: 8:30 PM
Mauritius: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Namibia: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
bNew Zealand: 6:30 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Pakistan: 11:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 4:30 AM (Sunday)
Philippines: 2:30 AM (Sunday)
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Rwanda: 8:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM (Sunday)
Solomon Islands: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Sudan: 8:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 12 AM (Sunday)
Sudan: 8:30 PM
Tanzania: 9:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM
Uganda: 9:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM
Inter vs. Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Belize: ESPN Norte
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
France: Free, Canal+ France
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Italy: DAZN
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
United States: ESPN+