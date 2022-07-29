Inter and Lyon face each other on Saturday, July 30 in a club friendly ahead of the 2022-23 season. Here, find out how and where to watch or live stream the game in your country.

Inter vs Lyon: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 club friendly in your country

The wait will be over soon. The 2022-23 season is drawing nearer, but first Inter and Lyon will face off on Saturday, July 30 in Cesena, Italy to continue preparing themselves for what will be a challenging year.

Simone Inzaghi’s men had work to do in preseason after losing the Serie A crown at the hands of lifelong rivals AC Milan. With the return of Romelu Lukaku, however, the Nerazzurri hope to challenge for the title again, as well as having a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.

The French side, meanwhile, is also preparing to come back stronger this season. After failing to lead Lyon to a European spot last term, Peter Bosz will have to one more opportunity to deliver results..

Inter vs. Lyon: Kick-Off Time

Inter Milan and Lyon will face each other in a club friendly on Saturday, July 30 at Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena. Check out the kick-off time in different parts of the world:

Australia: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

Bahamas: 2:30 PM

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (Sunday)

Barbados: 2:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 PM

Botswana: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Brunei: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

Burundi: 8:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Eswatini: 8:30 PM

Ethiopia: 9:30 PM

Fiji: 6:30 AM (Sunday)

France: 8:30 PM

Gambia: 6:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Guyana: 2:30 PM

India: 12 AM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Lesotho: 8:30 PM

Liberia: 6:30 PM

Malawi: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

Malta: 8:30 PM

Mauritius: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Namibia: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

bNew Zealand: 6:30 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Pakistan: 11:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

Solomon Islands: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Sudan: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 12 AM (Sunday)

Sudan: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Uganda: 9:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Inter vs. Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: ESPN Norte

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

France: Free, Canal+ France

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

United States: ESPN+