In what seemed to be a routine soccer match has turned into a strange set of events and accusations by the Jordan Football Association. On September 25th Iran defeated Jordan in Uzbekistan on penalty kick shootout 4-2. That day Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei made two saves and Iran qualified to their first Women’s Asia Cup.

After the match the Jordan Football Association had informally spoken to the Asian Football Federation and raised questions about Koudaei’s gender. Then on November 5th the JFA formally sent a letter to the AFC citing doubts about Zohreh Koudaei’s gender and accused Iran of having “a history with gender and doping issues.”

The JFA has requested that the AFC “initiate a transparent and clear investigation by a panel of independent medical experts to investigate the eligibility of the player in question and others on the team.” Zohreh Koudaei has since responded to the claims and stated she will “sue the Jordan FA… I am a woman. This is bullying from Jordan.” Here are more statements and details of the accusations at Zohreh Koudaei.

Zohreh Koudaei could be subject to a “gender verification check”

The Jordan Football Association has sent a request to the AFC that Koudaei be subjected to a “gender verification check”, to which the Iranian coach Maryam Irandoost, spoke to Varzesh3 stating that the team “carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry.”

Zohreh Koudaei has been playing for the Iranian national team since 2007 and while pressure has mounted from the JFA, the AFC has stated “The AFC does not comment on ongoing investigations and/or proceedings, whether actual or potential.”