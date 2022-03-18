El Tri is in control of its destiny: qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 depends entirely on its performance. With three decisive matches on the horizon, here's what Mexico needs to qualify for its 17th World Cup.

The long road that CONCACAF teams must follow to earn a ticket to the World Cup is about to end. Qatar 2022 is just a few days away from knowing which National Teams of this confederation will play on their fields from November 21 to December 18. What does Mexico need to qualify for FIFA's main tournament?

The last three dates of the CONCACAF Qualifiers are very close to being played, and Tata Martino's team has a relatively easy schedule to secure their passage to Qatar 2022. In the most difficult match, they host the United States at the Azteca Stadium, then visit Honduras, the worst team in this qualification process, and close again at home against a battered El Salvador.

After 11 games, Mexico sits in third place of the standings with 21 points, the same amount as the USMNT, which is second thanks to its better goal average. Canada leads the Qualifiers, undefeated with 25 points. FIFA grants three direct tickets to Qatar 2022 to CONCACAF and one other half for the fourth-ranked, which must play an Intercontinental Playoff against a team from Oceania to decide who gets one of the last tickets to the upcoming World Cup.

Mexico's chances to play the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

United States, Honduras and El Salvador. These three rivals separate El Tri from Qatar 2022. If logic prevails, only the USMNT could pose a real risk to Mexico, which has gone almost 9 years without losing a single Qualifiers game at the Azteca Stadium. The last opponent to defeat them at this stage was Honduras in September 2013.

In the first round of Qualifiers, Mexico lost 2-0 to the United States in Ohio, beat Honduras 3-0 at Azteca Stadium, and defeated El Salvador 2-0 at the always complicated Cuscatlán Stadium. In its 5 previous home games in Qualifiers, Martino's men have won 3 games and drawn 2.

Mexico will qualify for Qatar 2022 if...

In a best-case scenario, El Tri could qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and sit in first place in the Qualifiers standings. The best way to achieve this would be to win the three matches they have ahead against the USMNT, Honduras, and El Salvador, and for Canada not to collect more than 4 points in its respective matches.

The other combination that would allow El Tri to qualify for its 17th World Cup would be to win just two games. This would guarantee that they could not be overtaken by Panama, and thus keep the third place in the standings and the last direct ticket from CONCACAF to Qatar 2022.

If bad fortune embraces Martino's team, the outlook would become more complicated. If they only get five points out of the nine available, they would depend on Panama not matching and surpassing them on goal difference. For this to happen, the Canaleros would have to win their three matches by a good amount of goals (currently their difference is +1).

Mexico could even qualify for Qatar 2022 without winning a single match, but it would depend on Panama and Costa Rica not collecting more than 3 and 4 points, respectively. On the other hand in this scenario, both Central American teams need to win at least two of their three games to keep their hopes of snatching direct qualification to the upcoming FIFA World Cup from El Tri.