The European soccer governing body could be able to relegate clubs from the UEFA Champions League to the Europa League with the implementation of a new financial regulation system in the near future.

UEFA continues to study changes to its most renowned competitions. The Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League will be reformatted in 2024, replacing the group stage with a league format that includes all participant teams in the first phase.

However, the European governing body reportedly plans to make even more changes. According to The Sun, UEFA could start to relegate clubs from one tournament to another by implementing new financial regulations.

The financial fair play system would no longer be used to make room for a new model named 'financial sustainability regulations'. Besides, teams could also have points deducted for not complying with the new rules.

Clubs could be relegated from Champions League to Europa League with new financial rules

The New York Times reports that under the new financial regulation system all European clubs must not spend more than 70 per cent of their income on soccer-related expenses, something that many teams have complained about. However, it's a measure that many clubs were calling for after seeing how the likes of PSG or Manchester City were spending fortunes.

UEFA would give the clubs more than enough time to adjust to the new regulation, though, as teams would be allowed to spend as much as 90 per cent of their income for three seasons until the rule comes into effect.