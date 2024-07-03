The FIFA 2030 World Cup is set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the competition in three major host countries and three heritage games played in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The 2030 FIFA World Cup, which will mark the 100th anniversary of FIFA and soccer’s biggest event, will be hosted jointly by three nations spanning two continents: Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, in particular, will play a special role in the 2030 World Cup, honoring the centennial of the tournament’s inaugural edition held in Uruguay.



The opening match, alongside a centenary celebration, will take place at the iconic Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, where the first World Cup final was held. Subsequent matches will be spread across Argentina and Paraguay, culminating in the main event across all six host cities in Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.



It will be the second time Argentina and Uruguay have hosted World Cup matches, in 1978 and 1930 respectively; it will be the second time Spain has been a host country and marks the first time Paraguay, Morocco, and Portugal have hosted the tournament.



Where will the 2030 World Cup final be played?



According to a report by José Félix Díaz of Marca, all signs point to the final of the 2030 tournament being played at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu.



The Santiago Bernabéu has undergone a series of high-tech renovations and will be in optimal condition for the World Cup final in 2030. The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium stands as an iconic symbol of footballing excellence and history, situated in the heart of Madrid, Spain.



Home to Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs, the stadium has witnessed countless memorable moments and championships since its inauguration in 1947.



Over the decades, it has been a stage for some of football’s greatest talents, including legends like Alfredo Di Stéfano, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane, who have graced its hallowed turf.