With Lionel Messi announcing his decision to join Inter Miami, MLS is set to draw unprecedented levels of attention from now on. The Argentine is following in other stars’ footsteps who decided to take their talents to the US, such as Chicharito Hernandez.

In 2019, the Mexican icon joined the list of big-name players who signed for LA Galaxy, just like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic did in the past. However, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses.

Though the former Manchester United sensation had some remarkable seasons, he also spent time on the sidelines and struggled to perform as his team failed to get results. Unfortunately, his time with the Galaxy may have come to an end.

Chicharito suffers season-ending injury in the last year of his contract

On Friday, the team announced Chicharito suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals against Real Salt Lake.

Hernandez is expected to miss the remainder of the season, since he needs surgery and the recovery would take at least six months. But this would not only end his season, but it could also mean the end of his tenure at Galaxy.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year, and it’s uncertain whether the club intends to re-sign him. Needless to say, this is not the ending anyone would have wanted. Only time will tell whether the Mexican gets another chance in LA.