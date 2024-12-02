NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin expresses specific concern regarding George Pickens

As the NFL season enters its decisive stages, these are moments when teams must make as few mistakes as possible. This is something Mike Tomlin, HC of the Pittsburgh Steelers, knows perfectly well, which is why, after the victory against the Bengals, he expressed concern about certain behaviors from George Pickens.

The talented WR received a taunting penalty early in the first half and later found himself on the receiving end of another, but escaped being disqualified due to a technicality. These situations certainly did not sit well with the coaching staff.

Mike Tomlin, the team leader off the field, spoke to the press about these situations and how Pickens will need to improve them in order to help his team on the field and avoid being ejected at any point during the game.

“He’s just got to grow up man,” Tomlin said. “This is an emotional game, man, these divisional games are big. He got a target on his back because he’s George, he understands that, but he’s got to grow up. He’s got to grow up in a hurry.”

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 1, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

The 44-38 victory over the Bengals at Paycor Stadium left the Steelers with a record of nine wins and three losses, making them the clear leaders of the AFC North.

The reasons why Pickens wasn’t ejected vs. Bengals

The talented WR George Pickens could have been ejected in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals; however, this did not happen, much to the Steelers’ relief. Pickens was given a warning that his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty counted toward ejection, but his second did not.

After the game, it was the referee Shawn Hochuli himself who clarified the reasons why the Pittsburgh player was not ejected and was allowed to continue playing for his team.

“We ruled the receiver stumbled right off the line and then there was incidental contact that brought him down,” Hochuli said in the post-game pool report. “If there was a potential grab or hold, that was at an angle that we wouldn’t have seen. But our ruling, again, was that he stumbled off the line and then incidental contact occurred.”

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Munich Game New York Giants – Carolina Panthers am 10.11.2024 in der Allianz Arena in München Referee Shawn Hochuli

Russell Wilson sent a clear message after the victory

The Steelers are Super Bowl contenders, yes. And even more so after a dominant victory over the Bengals as visitors in a divisional matchup. Russell Wilson, one of the stars of this team, sent a clear message after his team’s dominant win.

“I think that what it means is that we did a great job today. It gives us a lot of momentum and everything else, but, we got to use it for good. We have to be able to respond and be better next week.”