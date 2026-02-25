Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 965th career goal for Al Nassr vs Al Najma in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored again against Al‑Najma, moving closer to the 1,000‑goal milestone as he continues to shine with his team in the Saudi Pro League.

By Alexander Rosquez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match.
Cristiano Ronaldo once again showcased his elite scoring ability as he found the net for Al Nassr against Al-Najma in the Saudi Pro League, bringing his career total to 965 goals.

The goal of the Portuguese star came in the 7th minute of the first half, from a penalty. For Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s continued scoring prowess is a vital boost in the league.

This season, Ronaldo has been in impressive form for Al Nassr, recording 22 goals and 3 assists, totaling 25 goal contributions so far. His performances have only amplified the spotlight around him, especially after he broke his silence on his future in Saudi Arabia amid growing MLS rumors.

How close is Cristiano to 1,000 goals?

This strike brings him just 35 goals away from the 1,000-goal milestone, a major personal target in the final stages of his career. Ronaldo’s latest goal reinforces his position among the most prolific scorers in soccer history.

Tweet placeholder
With 965 goals, every appearance counts as he chases this historic benchmark — a feat that would cement his legacy even further. Each goal brings him one step closer to the 1,000-goal mark, and the anticipation around the milestone continues to grow.

Alexander Rosquez
