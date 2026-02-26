Not Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes co-owner of another Spanish club

As athletes near retirement, they often take strategic steps to ensure a comfortable post-career life, Cristiano Ronaldo provides a perfect model for this transition. Having established multiple businesses and engaged in diverse global negotiations, Ronaldo has recently expanded his portfolio by becoming a co-owner of a Spanish club that is not Real Madrid.

In a statement released by UD Almeria, the Spanish club confirmed that Ronaldo has become its co-owner. “Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25% share of UD Almería through CR7 Sports Investment, a subsidiary of CR7 S.A., marking a significant step in the continued expansion of both the club and the Portuguese investment business portfolio,” the statement read.

Now, Ronaldo holds a significant stake in a team currently competing in Spain’s second division, a team he once faced during his tenure with Real Madrid years ago.

This move adds to Ronaldo’s already diverse business endeavors, which range from video games to cryptocurrencies and now sports team ownership. This strategic growth of his business empire is designed to ensure financial stability long after his playing days conclude.

Ronaldo’s perspective on his new venture

Ronaldo expressed his enthusiasm for this new business adventure on social media and commented on the investment in an the official press release from Almeria on Instagram.

“It has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to soccer beyond just on the pitch. UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the next phase of the club’s growth,” stated Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s expanding sports business enterprise

By acquiring a substantial share in Almeria, Ronaldo is diligently expanding his footprint in the sports business arena. Although this is his first official stake in a soccer team, Ronaldo has been involved in various other sports-related ventures.

Here’s a list of Ronaldo’s current business ventures:

UD Almeria: Professional Football – 25% Owner

Pro2col (Herbalife): AI Health Tech – 10% Owner (\$7.5M)

Padel City Sports Complex: Lead Investor

Crunch Fitness Gym Chain: Franchise Partner

Erakulis Fitness App: Founder

There is significant anticipation at UD Almeria regarding Ronaldo’s investment, as his involvement could be pivotal in the club’s ambitions to ascend in Spanish football. For Ronaldo, who recently scored his 965th career goal, this venture represents an opportunity to contribute not just financially but also with his invaluable expertise.

