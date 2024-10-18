Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?

Ahead of the Matchday 7 of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr is facing Al Shabab away from home, and fans are expecting to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the field.

Al Nassr will travel to face Al Shabab on Matchday 7 of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League, with head coach Stefano Pioli looking to extend his unbeaten streak since joining the club. In a bid to maintain this strong run, Pioli has made a key decision regarding star forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s involvement in the match.

Following his international duty in the Nations League games against Poland and Scotland, Ronaldo is eager to add to his scoring tally. He might do so today, because Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing from the start against Al Shabab.

Al Nassr had a rocky start to the season, which resulted in the departure of former coach Luis Castro. However, under Pioli’s guidance, the team has quickly turned things around, winning all five matches since his arrival, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. Ronaldo has featured in four of those matches, contributing with four goals and one assist.

Currently, Ronaldo sits third in the SPL‘s scoring chart with 5 goals. Leading the pack is Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic with 9 goals, followed by Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who has netted 7 times.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the second goal during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Rayyan at Al Awwal Park on September 30, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s contract situation with Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr runs until 2025, by which time the Portuguese legend will be 40 years old. Age, however, doesn’t seem to concern the club’s executives, who are eager to keep him beyond the original deal.

According to Rudy Galetti, Ronaldo recently met with Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga to discuss his contract. The talks were described as “positive,” indicating that a contract extension for the global superstar could be in the works.

Al Nassr’s confirmed lineup

Bento; Salem Alnajdi, Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, Nawaf Boushal; Abdullah Alkhaibari; Marcelo Brozovic; Otavio, Anderson Talisca, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.