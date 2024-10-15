Video: Cristiano Ronaldo explodes against referee after Portugal's draw vs Scotland

Scotland and Portugal played to a 0-0 draw in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 clash on matchday 4. After the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo left the field visibly upset, directing his frustration towards referee Lawrence Visser over a last-minute decision.

Portugal secured a valuable point against Scotland at Hampden Park, keeping them atop Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was not satisfied, and TV cameras captured his gestures of frustration and anger directed at referee Lawrence Visser.

The primary reason for Ronaldo‘s anger was the referee’s decision to end the match during stoppage time, just as Portugal had won a corner kick. The assistant referee had awarded the corner, but Visser deemed that the allotted time had expired, denying Roberto Martinez’s team a final chance to deliver the ball into the box.

This wasn’t the only incident that infuriated Cristiano during the game. Earlier, the Al-Nassr forward attempted to break the deadlock with a right-footed shot inside the box that missed just wide of the right post. Both the assistant referee and Visser signaled for a goal kick, but Ronaldo was adamant that there had been a deflection off a Scottish defender, a claim that TV replays appeared to support.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustration boiled over after the final whistle, as he left the field smiling ironically, clapping, and making gestures of exasperation—feeling that Portugal had been deprived of a potential victory due to the referee’s calls.

The result is positive for Portugal

Despite Ronaldo’s frustration, the 0-0 draw against Scotland was a beneficial outcome for Portugal. The point kept them in first place in Group A1 with seven points, three clear of Croatia and six ahead of Poland, who are out of the qualification zone.

Portugal now need just one more point from their remaining two matches to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League, with a strong chance of finishing atop the group.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal again?

Following the international break, Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Saudi Arabia to resume training with Al-Nassr. His next call-up for Portugal will come in November, when they host Poland on Friday, November 15, followed by a clash against Croatia three days later.