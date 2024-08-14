Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. That's why his status is crucial for the 2024 Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al Taawoun.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr after the Qatar 2022 World Cup trying to increase the number of titles won in his illustrious career. However, the results have been disappointing.

So far, CR7 hasn’t lifted any official trophies in tournaments like the Saudi Pro League, the King’s Cup or the AFC Champions League. In fact, last season was absolutely dominated by his archrival Al Hilal even without their biggest star: Neymar.

Now, after another failure in the UEFA Euro 2024 with Portugal, it’s time for redemption in Saudi Arabia. The first chance for the legend arrives soon in the Saudi Super Cup.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun in Saudi Super Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Al Nassr today as starter against Al Taawoun in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup. It’s the first official game for CR7 in the 2024-2025 season.

If Ronaldo and Al Nassr get a win, that would set up a blockbuster matchup next Saturday in the final facing Al Hilal. The current greatest rivalry in Saudi Arabia might have another chapter with a title on the line.