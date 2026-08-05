What happens if Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Atletico San Luis today in 2026 Leagues Cup Matchday 1?

Inter Miami begin their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign against Atletico San Luis looking to take the first step toward another title. Lionel Messi returns to club action after helping Argentina at the World Cup and now shifts his focus back to leading The Herons in one of the most important tournaments of the North American season.

Messi already knows what it takes to lift the Leagues Cup trophy after guiding Inter Miami to the title in 2023, and they enter this edition with high expectations once again.

Atletico San Luis, meanwhile, arrive after a slow start to the 2026 Liga MX Apertura season, collecting just two points from their opening three matches. Even so, the Mexican side will see this as an opportunity to produce one of the biggest upsets of Matchday 1.

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What happens if Inter Miami beat Atletico San Luis?

If Inter Miami defeat Atletico San Luis, they will earn three points and move to the top of the MLS standings within the Leagues Cup format (the MLS group), putting themselves in a strong position to qualify for the quarterfinals.

For Atletico San Luis, a loss would leave the club with zero points in the Liga MX group, placing immediate pressure on their remaining matches against Nashville SC and Orlando City.

What happens if Inter Miami and Atletico San Luis tie?

If Inter Miami and Atletico San Luis tie after 90 minutes, the match will go directly to a penalty shootout. The winner of the shootout receives two points, while the losing team still earns one point, making every penalty potentially decisive in the race to qualify.

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What happens if Inter Miami lose today against Atletico San Luis?

If Inter Miami lose in regulation, they will remain on zero points and immediately place their quarterfinal hopes in jeopardy. That scenario would likely force Messi’s team to win their remaining matches against Monterrey and Leon to have a realistic chance of finishing among the top four MLS clubs advancing to the knockout stage.

For Atletico San Luis, a regulation victory would be worth three points and could move the club into one of the top positions among the Liga MX teams, creating a favorable path heading into their remaining fixtures.