Chelsea vs AC Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for International Friendly Match on August 8, 2026

Chelsea face AC Milan at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, in a high-profile 2026 pre-season friendly. With both European giants preparing for the new campaign, here is how to watch the international clash.

Match Summary Match Chelsea vs AC Milan Tournament International Friendly Date Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network, FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan in the USA

Chelsea vs AC Milan will be available to watch live in the United States through CBS Sports Network and FOX Deportes, with streaming options also available on Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Chelsea vs AC Milan for free?

The only legal way to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan for free in the United States is through Fubo’s free trial. The streaming service currently offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, allowing fans to access the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

For Chelsea, the fixture is another opportunity for manager Xabi Alonso to continue implementing his ideas and evaluate his squad before the competitive campaign begins.

The Blues have used their summer tour to give minutes to new arrivals, test different tactical approaches and build chemistry, with matches against Western Sydney Wanderers, Tottenham and Juventus already included in their schedule.

Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

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The clash against AC Milan provides one of Chelsea’s biggest challenges of pre-season, as the Premier League side faces a club with extensive European experience. Beyond the result, Alonso’s focus will be on improving defensive organization, attacking combinations and the physical condition of his players before the start of the new season.

AC Milan arrive in Indonesia looking to continue their own preparations under new manager Ruben Amorim. The Rossoneri included the Chelsea match as part of their 2026 pre-season tour, which also featured a meeting with Inter in Australia, using these fixtures to assess their squad and establish their playing identity before Serie A action returns.

What time is the Chelsea vs AC Milan match?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan friendly kicks off on Saturday, August 8, at 8:00 AM ET in the United States. The match will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

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