Israel U-20 will play against South Korea U-20 today, June 11 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup third place game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Israel U20 team has been one of the highlights of this World Cup. It could be said that it was the “Team of miracles”, since in the last game of the group stage they beat Japan U20 2-1 with a goal in the last minute and playing with 10. Against Uzbekistan U20, in rund of 16, they scored the winning goal almost in the final, and in quarterfinal against Brazil U20 they managed to equalize after being down twice and they won in extra time.
In the semifinals they could not continue with that streak and lost to Uruguay U20 and now they are going for a historic third place against South Korea U20, another team that gave several surprises. In the group stage they managed to get the second place, having in the group tough rivals such as France U20 and Gambia U20; and then they eliminated Ecuador U20 and Nigeria U20, to finally lose 2-1 against Italy U20.
Israel U20 vs South Korea U20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 8:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Poland: 7:30 PM
South Africa: 7:30 PM
South Korea: 2:30 AM (June 12)
Spain: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM (ET)
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
Israel U20 vs South Korea U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina
Brazil: SporTV 3, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: TSN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Greece: ERT Sports
International: FIFA+
Israel: KAN 11, Sport 4
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
South Korea: MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea
Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX, VIX+, TUDN
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Nigeria, DStv Now
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: GOAL PLAY
Switzerland: TRT Sports
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.