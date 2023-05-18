A mere five months after the conclusion of the Men’s FIFA World Cup, the youth version of the event will be played for the enjoyment of soccer enthusiasts around. As the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup kicks off, all eyes in the soccer world will be on this tournament.

Argentine midfielder and former La Albiceleste and Barcelona player Javier Mascherano and company are aiming for a record-breaking seventh U-20 World Cup victory. However, they will be up against elite-level teams from all six continents who have their sights set on victory.

Even more promising up-and-comers are expected to shine in this year’s competition. The likes of Brazilian striker Andrey Santos, who only this year made the switch to Chelsea from Vasco da Gama, French forward Alan Virginius, and Japanese midfielder Taichi Fukui of Bayern will all be in action.

How many players are on a 2023 U-20 World Cup roster?

All countries have already submitted their final rosters for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023, which begins on May 20. Since all 24 teams have registered the maximum number of players permitted (21), the competition will have 504 participants.

Each of the competing nations had to submit the names of at least three goalkeepers. Only players who were born between January 1, 2003, and December 31, 2007, are allowed to participate in the event.

This means that the youngest participant must be at least 16 years old and the oldest must be at least 20 years old at the end of the calendar year in which the competition is held. In the event of a major injury or sickness affecting a member of the final squad, that player may be replaced by a member of the preliminary squad up to 24 hours before the start of the team’s first match.