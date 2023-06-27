Israel U21 vs Czech Republic U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Israel U21 will play against Czech Republic U21 this Wednesday, June 28 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Israel U21 vs Czech Republic U21 online in the US on Paramount +]

After a challenging start against England U21, Czech Republic U21 bounced back with a win against Germany U21, putting them in a favorable position for the final Matchday. Their destiny is in their own hands: if they secure a victory, they will advance to the quarterfinals.

Even if England U21 lose on huge goal difference, they could finish top with victory. But it won’t be an easy task. Israel U21 are aware of their own qualifying possibilities and will provide tough competition. They must win their match and hope for a loss or draw by Germany U21 in order to have a chance of qualifying.

Israel U21 vs Czech Republic U21: Kick-Off Time

Czech Republic: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Israel U21 vs Czech Republic U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Czech Republic: CT Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ran.de

Greece: ERT Sports

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 1, KAN 11

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: RTVE.es

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, ViX.