Israel vs Italy: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Israel take on Italy in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Giacomo Raspadori of Italy
Giacomo Raspadori of Italy

By Leonardo Herrera

Israel will face Italy in a crucial League A showdown on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming platforms available in your country, as both teams look to secure valuable points in the competition.

[Watch Israel vs Italy for free in the USA on Fubo]

Italy kicked off their Nations League campaign with a spectacular performance. Facing a formidable opponent in Kylian Mbappe‘s France, Italy initially fell behind 1-0 but mounted an impressive comeback to secure a 3-1 victory. This result not only highlights Italy’s resilience but also sets a high bar for their future matches in the tournament.

Looking ahead, Italy are set to face Israel, who are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Belgium in their opener. While Israel are widely considered the top candidate for relegation, they will be eager to make a statement and secure crucial points to avoid dropping from League A. Italy will be keen to capitalize on their momentum and continue their strong start in the competition.

Israel vs Italy: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 10)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 10)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 10)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 10)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Israel players celebrates after scoring – IMAGO / Anca Tepei

Israel players celebrates after scoring

Israel vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Équipe
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

