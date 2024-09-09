Israel vs Italy: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Israel take on Italy in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Italy kicked off their Nations League campaign with a spectacular performance. Facing a formidable opponent in Kylian Mbappe‘s France, Italy initially fell behind 1-0 but mounted an impressive comeback to secure a 3-1 victory. This result not only highlights Italy’s resilience but also sets a high bar for their future matches in the tournament.

Looking ahead, Italy are set to face Israel, who are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Belgium in their opener. While Israel are widely considered the top candidate for relegation, they will be eager to make a statement and secure crucial points to avoid dropping from League A. Italy will be keen to capitalize on their momentum and continue their strong start in the competition.

Israel vs Italy: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 10)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 10)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Israel players celebrates after scoring – IMAGO / Anca Tepei

Israel vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Équipe

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi

