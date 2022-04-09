Crazy finish to the duel between Modena and Imola in Serie C. Modena's goalkeeper Ricardo Gagno is the hero for his side after securing a 2-1 victory over Imolese in the 91st minute. He scored the winning goal in a sensational way with a shot from 80 meters.

Goalkeepers often know how to be heroes of their teams, jump to the corner and bring a point or a victory. The sight of a goalkeeper launching a shot in an attempt to score in the last seconds of a match is becoming more frequent, but only a handful can fulfill their ambition of scoring.

One of the most recent episodes took place in May 2021, when Alisson Becker netted a last-minute winner for Liverpool against West Bromwich in the EPL. The final minute of stoppage time was approaching with the score at 1-1, and the Reds had a corner. When Trent Alexander-Arnold struck from the right side of the box, the Brazilian keeper was there to perfectly head the ball into the goal.

Meanwhile, it was in the UEFA Cup against Rotor Volgograd when Peter Schmeichel scored his sole goal for Manchester United, becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper to do so. In addition, in terms of goalkeeping, Rogerio Ceni is unquestionably the best goalscoring goalkeeper of all time. He spent 22 years at Sao Paulo, scoring a total of 131 goals.

Watch: Riccardo Gagno of Modena scores goal from 80 meters

Matchday 36 game of the Italian third division, Serie C, between Modena and Imolese, caused a lot of public attention due to the winning goal that came late in the game. What is unusual about it is that the goalscorer was Modena's goalkeeper, Riccardo Gagno, who netted from his own penalty area.

In fact, it might help the team secure promotion to the second division, Serie B. When they were down by two goals against Imolese with seconds left in the game, the odd thing occurred.

When Gagno aimed to kick the ball out of his own penalty area, he didn't expect it to take such a peculiar bounce and loop over the opposing shot-stopper and into the empty net. There was a lot of delight, but there was also a lot of disbelief in the celebrations.

The 24-year-old's unthinkably precise shot turned into a definite possibility for a contender for goal of the year, and the videos shown testify to the madness that occurred on the field and in the stands at the Alberto Braglia Stadium in Modena.