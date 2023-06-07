Italy U-20 and the South Korea U-20 will clash at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in La Plata in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this decisive U-20 men’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as the South Korea U20 soccer team are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won their only duel. Italy U-20 are yet to celebrate a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their only duel took place on October 3, 1981, and it ended in a thrilling 4-1 win for the Koreans. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to decide who will be the second finalist of the U-20 World Cup 2023 edition.
Italy U-20 vs South Korea U-20: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 11:00 PM
Egypt: 12:00 AM (Next day)
France: 11:00 PM
Ghana: 10:00 PM
Greece: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 6:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 10:00 PM
Israel: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Italy: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Korea Republic: 12:00 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Morocco: 11:00 PM
Netherlands: 11:00 PM
New Zealand: 11:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 11:00 PM
Poland: 11:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Serbia: 11:00 PM
Spain: 11:00 PM
Switzerland: 11:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 AM (Next day)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
Italy U-20 vs South Korea U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App
Belgium: Tipik
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV
Canada: TSN3, RDS App, TSN+, RDS Info
Croatia: HRTi
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Ghana: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Greece ERT 3
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: RTE News Now, RTE Player
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1
Kenya: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Korea Republic: KBSN Sports
Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: NPO 1 Extra
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport Football Nigeria
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App
Portugal: RTP Play, RTP2
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: GOL PLAY
Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, ORF Sport Plus
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
United States: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo