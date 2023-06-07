Italy U-20 vs South Korea U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Italy U-20 and the South Korea U-20 will clash at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in La Plata in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this decisive U-20 men’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Italy U-20 vs South Korea U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as the South Korea U20 soccer team are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won their only duel. Italy U-20 are yet to celebrate a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel took place on October 3, 1981, and it ended in a thrilling 4-1 win for the Koreans. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to decide who will be the second finalist of the U-20 World Cup 2023 edition.

Italy U-20 vs South Korea U-20: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 11:00 PM

Egypt: 12:00 AM (Next day)

France: 11:00 PM

Ghana: 10:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 6:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 10:00 PM

Israel: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Korea Republic: 12:00 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

Netherlands: 11:00 PM

New Zealand: 11:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 11:00 PM

Poland: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Serbia: 11:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 AM (Next day)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Italy U-20 vs South Korea U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App

Belgium: Tipik

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV

Canada: TSN3, RDS App, TSN+, RDS Info

Croatia: HRTi

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Greece ERT 3

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: RTE News Now, RTE Player

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Kenya: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Korea Republic: KBSN Sports

Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: NPO 1 Extra

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport Football Nigeria

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play, RTP2

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: GOL PLAY

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, ORF Sport Plus

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United States: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo