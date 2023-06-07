Uruguay U-20 vs Israel U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Uruguay U-20 and the Israel U-20 will meet in one of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this decisive U-20 men’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their first overall meeting. The U-20 squads of Uruguay and Israel have never clashed before neither at the U-20 World Cup Qualifiers nor at any of the U-20 World Cup tournaments.

The game will be played on Thursday at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in La Plata. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever, to decide who will be the first finalist of the U-20 World Cup 2023 edition.

Uruguay U-20 vs Israel U-20: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 6:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Poland: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 2:30 PM

Uruguay U-20 vs Israel U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App

Belgium: Tipik

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV

Canada: TSN3, RDS App, TSN+, RDS Info

Croatia: HRTi

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ghana: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Greece: ERT Sports

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: RTE Player, RTE News Now

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN, ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Nigeria, DStv Now

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports

Serbia: RTS 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: GOL PLAY

Switzerland: ORF Sport Plus

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Montecable HD 1, NS Eventos 1