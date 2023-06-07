Uruguay U-20 and the Israel U-20 will meet in one of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this decisive U-20 men’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their first overall meeting. The U-20 squads of Uruguay and Israel have never clashed before neither at the U-20 World Cup Qualifiers nor at any of the U-20 World Cup tournaments.
The game will be played on Thursday at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in La Plata. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever, to decide who will be the first finalist of the U-20 World Cup 2023 edition.
Uruguay U-20 vs Israel U-20: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7:30 PM
Egypt: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
Greece: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Poland: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 2:30 PM
Uruguay U-20 vs Israel U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App
Belgium: Tipik
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV
Canada: TSN3, RDS App, TSN+, RDS Info
Croatia: HRTi
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ghana: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Greece: ERT Sports
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: RTE Player, RTE News Now
Israel: Sport 4
Kenya: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN, ViX
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Nigeria, DStv Now
Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports
Serbia: RTS 2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football
Spain: GOL PLAY
Switzerland: ORF Sport Plus
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports
United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Montecable HD 1, NS Eventos 1