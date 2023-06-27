Italy U21 vs Norway U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Italy U21 face Norway U21 this Wednesday, June 28 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Following their initial loss against the tournament favorites, France U21, Italy U21 made a strong comeback by securing a victory against their direct rivals, Switzerland U21. This win has helped them establish a more favorable position in the standings. Both Italy U21 and Switzerland U21 currently have the same number of points and goal difference, making their upcoming match crucial.

The Italian team is determined to secure their qualification without relying on luck, which is why they will be aiming for a victory. Their opponents, Norway U21, face a more challenging scenario to qualify. They must achieve a victory with a significant goal difference and also rely on Switzerland U21 losing, preferably by a wide margin.

Italy U21 vs Norway U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Italy U21 vs Norway U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ran.de

Greece: ERT 3

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Norway: VG+, NRKTV, NRK2

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: fuboTV Spain, TDP, RTVE.es

Sweden: NRK2, SVT Play

Switzerland: TDP

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Great Goal.