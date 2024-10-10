Italy vs Belgium: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Italy take on Belgium in League A's Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Italy and Belgium will face against each other in League A clash on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming services. Watch here which are the available options in your country.

[Watch Italy vs Belgium for free in the USA on Fubo]

Italy have made a dominant start to their UEFA Nations League campaign, emerging as the only team to win both of their first two Matchdays. One of those victories came in impressive fashion against Kylian Mbappe‘s France, showcasing the Italians’ resilience and strong form early in the competition.

This perfect start has put Italy in a prime position as they seek to maintain momentum in their pursuit of the top spot. Up next for Italy is a crucial clash against Belgium, who are reeling from a recent loss to France. For Belgium, a win against the current group leaders is essential to stay in contention for first place, making this matchup critical for both teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italy vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 11)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

De Bruyne Kevin forward of Belgium – IMAGO / Photo News

Italy vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM RTL, TVI

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV, Multiscreen Match, Player Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports, Network ViX