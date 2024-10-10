Italy vs Belgium: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Italy and Belgium will face against each other in League A clash on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming services. Watch here which are the available options in your country.
Italy have made a dominant start to their UEFA Nations League campaign, emerging as the only team to win both of their first two Matchdays. One of those victories came in impressive fashion against Kylian Mbappe‘s France, showcasing the Italians’ resilience and strong form early in the competition.
This perfect start has put Italy in a prime position as they seek to maintain momentum in their pursuit of the top spot. Up next for Italy is a crucial clash against Belgium, who are reeling from a recent loss to France. For Belgium, a win against the current group leaders is essential to stay in contention for first place, making this matchup critical for both teams.
Italy vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 11)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
De Bruyne Kevin forward of Belgium – IMAGO / Photo News
Italy vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM RTL, TVI
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV, Multiscreen Match, Player Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports, Network ViX