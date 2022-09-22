Italy and England will face each other on Friday at San Siro on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League A Group 3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Italy vs England: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Italy and England will meet at the San Siro in Milan on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 30th overall meeting. Interestingly, Italy are the favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won 12 times, while England have won only eight times so far, with the remaining nine matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in their first duel in England. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Italy vs England: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Italy vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN

France: L'Equipe Web

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Channel 4

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV1, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Channel 4, TalkSport Radio UK

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX