Italy and England will meet at the San Siro in Milan on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their 30th overall meeting. Interestingly, Italy are the favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won 12 times, while England have won only eight times so far, with the remaining nine matches ending in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in their first duel in England. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.
Italy vs England: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
France: 8:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Italy vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN
France: L'Equipe Web
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Channel 4
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV1, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen
Russia: Okko Sport
Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Channel 4, TalkSport Radio UK
US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX