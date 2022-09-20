Italy will host England for the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A3. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States and Canada.

Italy vs England: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Italy and England will face each other for the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A3. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Group 3 of League A is without a doubt the most interesting and toughest in this UEFA Nations League. All four teams are strong and the games between them are of a high level. Italy have a chance to win the group. They have 5 points, 1 and 2 points less than Germany and Hungary, respectively. They need a victory in order to have chances.

England desperately need victory. They have only 2 points, product of two draws and two defeats, so at the moment they would be relegated to League B. The defeat would leave them with no chance of maintaining the category, even if they win in the final Matchday, so against Italy they must win no matter how.

Italy vs England: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Italy and England that will take place at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan, Italy will be played on Friday, September 22 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Italy vs England: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Italy vs England

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Italy and England at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan, Italy will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options for US: ViX.

