England is preparing for the FIFA World Cup test next November with a 2022 UEFA Nations League game against Italy. Here are all the details about the probable lineups for this match.

With the FIFA World Cup around the corner, the teams are having their last tests to prepare for a month full of activity. England will now face Italy, teams that are living different moments, but will try to win this 2022 UEFA Nations League match. Here are the probable lineups for this thrilling game.

Unfortunately for Italy, they didn't qualify for the next FIFA World Cup. They advanced to the UEFA play-offs, but were surprised by North Macedonia in the first game and they were eliminated with a last-minute goal.

As for England, it will be once again a huge test for them in Qatar 2022. The Three Lions have a great squad full of talent, but they have failed to succeed as a group and now the FIFA World Cup is their top challenge in the near future.

Italy's probable lineup

One of the biggest failures for this FIFA World Cup was undoubtedly Italy. The Azzurris have very talented players, but they were unable to succeed and get a ticket for Qatar 2022, so they will try their best to get a spot for the 2026 tournament.

Italy's probable starting XI: Gianluigi Donnaruma; Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Mancini, Davide Calabria; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Davide Frattesi; Wilfried Gnoto, Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano.

England's probable lineup

Whereas England, it will be important to win this UEFA Nations League's match, but it is more relevant to use this game as preparation for Qatar 2022. For the oddsmakers, the Three Lions have huge possibilities to win the tournament, but they will have to work well to reach the objective.

England's probable starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Reese James; Conor Gallagher, Kalvin Phillips, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen and Harry Kane.