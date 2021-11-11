Italy and Switzerland face each other on Friday at Stadio Olimpico for the Group C of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Italy will come against Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group C Matchday 7 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their jubilee 60th overall meeting. No surprises here as Italy are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 29 occasions so far; Switzerland have grabbed a triumph just seven times to this day, and a great number of even 23 games have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on September 5, 2021, and it ended in a 0-0 draw in their first meeting in Group C of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Italy vs Switzerland: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021,

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy vs Switzerland: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Italy vs Switzerland: Storylines

Italy have been in a good form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have three wins, and two draws (WDDWW). Meanwhile, Switzerland have been in a similar form to their next opponents, having won three times as well. In addition, they have two draws and no losses so far in the last five matches (WWDDW).

The European Champions currently sit on top of the Group C table with 14 points in six games so far. On the other hand, the Swiss are placed right below them, in second place in Group C, also with 14 points won after six matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 7, 1911, and it ended in a 2-2 draw in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 7.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Italy vs Switzerland in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group A Matchday 7 game between Italy and Switzerland, to be played on Friday, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, ESPN2, TUDN App, TUDN USA in the United States.

Italy vs Switzerland: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Italy. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -180 odds. The away side Switzerland, meanwhile, have a whopping +500 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +290 payout.

FanDuel Italy -180 Tie +290 Switzerland +500

