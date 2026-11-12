Turkiye vs Belgium: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on November 12, 2026

Turkiye host Belgium at Gürsel Aksel Stadium in İzmir on November 12 for a crucial UEFA Nations League League A clash. Find out how to watch the Matchday 5 showdown live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Turkiye vs Belgium Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, November 12, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Turkiye vs Belgium in the USA

The UEFA Nations League matchup between Turkiye and Belgium will be available live in the United States on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). For viewers who prefer streaming, Fubo, ViX and FOX One are among the available options.

Can I watch Turkiye vs Belgium for free?

Yes! Soccer fans in the United States can watch Turkiye vs Belgium for free with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The streaming service carries FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the channel broadcasting the UEFA Nations League matchup.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Turkiye and Belgium meet in Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A, Group 1, with very different objectives heading into the final stretch of the group stage. Belgium sit third with six points, while Turkiye are fourth with zero points after four matches. France lead the group with 10 points, followed by Italy with seven.

Belgium players during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match (Source: Marco Rosi/Getty Images)

The situation is particularly difficult for Turkiye, who have lost all four of their opening games. They started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against France, followed by a 4-1 loss to Italy.

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Belgium then defeated them 3-0 on October 2, before Italy claimed another 3-1 victory in the return fixture. The November meeting gives Turkiye an opportunity to respond in front of their home supporters and improve their position before the final matchday.

Belgium, meanwhile, will look to consolidate their position and keep their hopes of progressing in the competition alive. Their campaign has included a 2-0 victory over Italy and a 1-0 defeat against France, before they beat Turkiye 3-0. However, a subsequent 4-1 loss to France showed that Mark van Bommel‘s team still has work to do.

What time is the Turkiye vs Belgium match?

The Turkiye vs Belgium match kicks off on Thursday, November 12, at 12:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir, Turkiye. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

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