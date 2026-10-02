Belgium vs Turkiye: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 2, 2026

Belgium host Turkiye at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege for a UEFA Nations League League A, Group 1 clash. With both sides facing a demanding international window, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Belgium vs Turkiye Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Tubi, Fubo Sports Network and ViX

How to watch Belgium vs Turkiye in the USA

UEFA lists Fubo, Tubi, Fubo Sports Network and ViX as the official broadcast partners for the 2026/27 Nations League in the United States.

Can I watch Belgium vs Turkiye for free?

Yes. Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial on its U.S. plans, according to its current plan information, so eligible new subscribers can use the trial to watch the match without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Belgium and Turkiye meet on October 2 at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege for a UEFA Nations League League A, Group 1 matchup. The group also features France and Italy, making every result particularly important as the four teams battle for the two quarterfinal places.

UEFA‘s format sends the top two teams in each League A group to the quarterfinals, while the third- and fourth-place teams face different paths depending on the final standings.

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

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The October fixture comes in the middle of a demanding stretch for both teams. Belgium face Italy on September 25 and France on September 28 before hosting Turkiye, while Turkiye open against France on September 25 and then face Italy on September 28. The two sides will meet again in Turkiye on November 12, giving the October 2 clash added importance in the race for the top two spots.

There is also a major transition underway for Belgium. Mark van Bommel is taking charge of the Red Devils for the first time in the Nations League, while veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed that he intends to continue representing Belgium as long as he remains motivated and physically fit.

What time is the Belgium vs Turkiye match?

The Belgium vs Turkiye match kicks off on Friday, October 2, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. The official Belgian FA lists the local kickoff at 8:45 PM in Liege, while UEFA’s fixture schedule lists the match for October 2.

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