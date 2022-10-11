Fully immersed in his life after retirement, Sergio 'Kun' Aguero continues to live stream during UEFA Champions League matches. During the PSG-Benfica game, the Argentine legend revealed which player he would have liked to have as teammate.

Sadly, Sergio Aguero had no option but to retire from professional soccer last year due to a heart condition while he was at FC Barcelona. Since then, the former striker has become a social media star, interacting with users and renowned sports personalities.

This year, the Manchester City legend struck a deal with ESPN to live stream on Twitch and Star+ during UEFA Champions League games. Aguero is frequently joined by former colleagues or other soccer stars.

On Tuesday, the former Argentina international reacted to the group stage clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica. Joined by former Barcelona and Real Madrid forward Javier Saviola, Aguero revealed which PSG star he would have liked to have as teammate.

Kun Aguero is full of praise for Neymar

"I would have liked to play with Neymar," Aguero said during the stream. The Brazilian winger was in action for PSG in the Champions League and he drew a lot of praise from the Argentine throughout the match.

"The things that Neymar does on the pitch... Honestly, if Neymar was on my team... that guy is a genius. He's different to Leo, but the thing about Neymar is that you may also see him walking sometimes, until he gets a spark."

Though Aguero couldn't get to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona, he did have Leo as teammate at the Argentina national team. On the other hand, Kun never got the chance to team up with Neymar. We will never know, but if they had played together, they probably would have formed one of the greatest duos on Earth.