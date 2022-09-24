Argentina and Jamaica will clash in an international friendly match in New Jersey. Here, check out when and how to watch this encounter in the United States.

Jamaica vs Argentina: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 International Friendly in the US

The 2022 World Cup is less than two months away and all the teams are getting ready to arrive in Qatar in the best form possible. Argentina will face Jamaica in an international friendly match to continue their preparations for the big event. You can watch it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

La Albiceleste is still going strong, coming from a 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, who scored a brace, and Lautaro Martinez. Lionel Scaloni’s team has an unbeaten streak of 34 matches and they want to extend it.

On the other hand, Jamaica is coming to this match after drawing 1-1 to Qatar in a friendly match in August. Here, you can find everything you need to know about this encounter, including when and where to watch it.

Jamaica vs Argentina: Date

The international friendly match between the national soccer teams of Jamaica and Argentina will take place on Tuesday, September 27 at the Red Bull Academy Training Field 1 in Whippany, New Jersey.

Jamaica vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch or live stream freeJamaica vs Argentina in the US

The international friendly match between Jamaica and Argentina to be played on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in New Jersey will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. You can also watch it on beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.