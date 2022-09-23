Argentina is preparing for the FIFA World Cup and Jamaica is the next test. Here are the details to buy tickets for the International Friendly game at Red Bull Academy Training Field 1.

Argentina is getting the last tests for Qatar 2022 and Jamaica is the next one. Both teams will met at New Jersey in the Red Bull Training Academy Field 1 and here is the information of how to buy tickets for this game.

Jamaica will appear as the host for this thrilling game. Even though the Caribbean team had a great squad for Concacaf's Qualifiers, they were unable to get the wins at home and fight for a spot in the next FIFA World Cup.

As for Argentina, their present is totally different. The Scaloneta is probably one of the strongest teams nowadays and they will try to play at their best in order to get another FIFA World Cup trophy in their showcase.

Jamaica vs Argentina tickets: Date

Jamaica will face Argentina at Red Bull Academy Training Field 1. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM (ET) this Tuesday, September 27.

How to buy tickets for Jamaica vs Argentina tickets at Red Bull Academy Training Field 1

If you want to attend to go to Red Bull Academy Training Field 1 to see one of Argentina's last tests before Qatar 2022, you can buy tickets through Gametime by clicking right here! They have a lowest price guarantee to enjoy this and more sports events around the world!