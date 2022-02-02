Jamaica and Costa Rica will face each other today at the National Stadium Independence Park in a match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

Jamaica will host Costa Rica today at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston in a must-watch game for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The Reggae Boyz know that it will be very difficult for them to get a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but still want to return to victory in the qualifiers. Jamaica have only won one game in the Final Round and accumulate two straight defeats.

Menawhile, Costa Rica will face this one as a must-win match. They are four points away from fourth-placed Panama in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup standings (before the start of the 11th round). The Ticos claimed a point from their visit to Mexico and extended their unbeaten run to three WCQ games.

Jamaica vs Costa Rica: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Panama: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 PM

US: 7:00 PM (ET)

Jamaica vs Costa Rica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Costa Rica: Repretel Canal 6, Repretel En Vivo, Teletica Radio, Teletica Canal 7, Teletica En Vivo

International: Bet365

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Panama: Flow Sports App, Viva, Flowsports.co

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

US: FuboTV (free trial)