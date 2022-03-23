Honor is more than enough to go out and win a soccer match. Already without hope of qualifying for Qatar 2022, but with pride ahead of them, Jamaica and El Salvador clash in Kingston in the Concacaf Qualifiers round 12. Find out everything about this clash: the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers return with their final three dates. In round 12, Jamaica hosts El Salvador in Kingston, its stronghold. Both teams missed the chance to be in Qatar 2022 but will fight for their pride and dignity. Find out here the preview, predictions, and odds. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy this match live in Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Jamaica National Team comes into this match in an undignified 7th place in the Concacaf Qualifiers. After 11 matches, they have only been able to obtain 1 win and 4 draws, and in return, they have suffered six painful defeats.

On the other side, El Salvador has had an almost similar performance to that of the Reggae Boyz. In fact, they are sixth in the standings, just one step above their opponent, with 9 points, the result of only 2 wins, 3 draws, and 6 defeats in the 11 rounds that have been played in the Concacaf Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Jamaica vs El Salvador: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 7:05 PM (ET)

Location: National Stadium Independence Park

Jamaica vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

Jamaica vs El Salvador: Storylines

From 1992 to date, Jamaica and El Salvador have played 19 matches. Nine of them have been played in Concacaf Qualifiers, a context in which there is equality in all senses of the word. Jamaica has won 3 times, as has El Salvador with the same number of draws.

In the Gold Cup, the Reggae Boyz and the Cuscatlecos have collided 5 times: the results favor the Caribbeans as they have won 3 of those 5 matches for two draws. El Salvador certainly has a hard time when it comes to challenging Jamaica in official matches.

Same history in friendly matches: Jamaica and El Salvador have played 5 friendly matches since 1992 and the Caribbean team is the only team that has come away with the upper hand (3 times) with a draw. However, El Salvador's hope lies in the fact that since 2015, Jamaica has not been able to beat them.

How to watch or live stream Jamaica vs El Salvador in the US

To enjoy Jamaica's attempt to get back to winning ways against El Salvador for the sake of honor and pride, with no more chances to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the United States, just tune in to Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Jamaica vs El Salvador: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US believe in Jamaica's statistics against El Salvador that show the Caribbeans as a usually unbeatable opponent for the Cuscatlecos. Jamaica's odds payout -110, El Salvador's ones +220, and the draw offers a payout of +333.

