Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online this 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Jamaica will play against Trinidad and Tobago this Wednesday, June 28 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a crucial match within Group A as the two teams potentially competing for second place, and therefore a spot in the quarterfinals, face each other. It is expected that the United States will finish first, and for this reason this game has great importance: one of these teams will be surely be the second.

Trinidad and Tobago had a significant match against Saint Kitts and Nevis, as the winner would likely face Jamaica in order to qualify for the quarterfinals. Ultimately, the Trinidadians emerged victorious, and now they are on their way to qualification. The Jamaicans achieved an important draw against the United States, but that positive result will be in vain if they fail to win this game.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (June 29)

Denmark: 1:30 AM (June 29)

Germany: 1:30 AM (June 29)

Israel: 2:30 AM (June 29)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 5:30 AM (June 29)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (June 29)

Norway: 1:30 AM (June 29)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (June 29)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (June 29)

Spain: 1:30 AM (June 29)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (June 29)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (June 29)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

UK: 12:30 AM (June 29)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Israel: Sports 4

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, UniMás, Fox Sports 1.